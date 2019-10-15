Sheffield United: 'Brilliant, Deano' - WATCH Blades goalkeeper Dean Henderson shine in England training after Manchester United loanee was called up to senior squad for Euro qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria

England goalkeepers Dean Henderson (left) and Nick Pope warm up before the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying, Group A match at Sinobo Stadium, Prague: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Although Henderson didn’t get on the pitch, he made an impression behind the scenes as he was put through his paces by England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson alongside fellow stoppers Jordan Pickford and Tom Pope.

The goalkeeper, who has been a big part in United having the second-best defensive record in the Premier League, was called into the senior squad after Aston Villa’s Tom Heaton suffered an injury, and will hope to retain his place for the next international break and games against Montenegro and Kosovo next month.

“I felt ready to play Championship football for a while before and I feel the Premier League will suit me more than any other league, because I've been brought up that way. I make my saves, good distribution with both feet, that kind of thing,” Henderson said in the summer in ‘We’re not going to Wembley’, the book on United’s promotion season.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The lower I've been, the harder it's been for me. Stockport was the hardest time of them all. Teams kept lumping balls in the box and at 17, I just kept getting smashed. I actually found it easier as I moved up the levels. There was more football than long-ball stuff, smashing it a million miles and seeing what happens.

“But those experiences have made me a better player. Put it this way, could you put Hugo Lloris in Grimsby's team and expect him to do well? Questions would be asked, whether he's strong enough to deal with this, that and the other.

“Could you stick him in Stockport’s net, or Shrewsbury's? I've been through all the leagues and proved that you can chuck me anywhere, and I can do it.