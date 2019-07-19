Sheffield United: Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset 'undergoes medical' with Blades as £10m switch edges closer
Bournemouth striker Lys Mousset is believed to be moving closer to becoming Sheffield United's fifth signing of the summer, for a fee that is likely to be in the region of £10m.
The Star understands that the French forward has undergone a medical with the Blades this morning, and could be announced as a United player in the near future.
While on paper the 23-year-old's goal record isn't the most-impressive, it's worth noting that the former Le Havre player joined the Cherries on the back of an impressive 14 goals in 29 matches, but has been forced to play a bit-part role for his current club due to the wealth of attacking options at the Vitality Stadium.
Certainly, he fits Chris Wilder's favoured mould of player – a young, hungry player with a big point to prove – and he has the potential to thrive at Bramall Lane when given the chance to impress.
The Blades are also believed to still have a keen interest in landing Swansea City goal-machine Oliver McBurnie, and their hopes were boosted earlier in the week as the player described himself as being “flattered' by United's approach.
As well as strikers, Wilder is also looking to bolster his squad in other areas, and is also known to be keeping tabs on Nottingham Forest's versatile midfielder Ben Osborn.