Sheffield United: Boss Chris Wilder reveals why he'd "love" goalkeeper Dean Henderson to return on loan from Manchester United
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admits he'd "love" Dean Henderson to return on loan from Manchester United after revealing the goalkeeper sees himself playing in the Premier League for the Blades.
The 22-year-old stopper made a big impression at Bramall Lane last season as he helped Wilder’s Blades win automatic promotion to the top-flight, and both Henderson and Wilder have expressed their desire to strike another loan deal.
The Old Trafford hierarchy, though, want the goalkeeper to sign a new contract before he is allowed to leave on loan again, although the process may be accelerated by England U21s’ early exit from their European Championships this summer.
And Wilder, speaking after a new club-record sponsorship with USG was unveiled earlier this week, admitted: “We’d love it to happen.
“The boy’s been making noises about it – he makes quite a lot of noises, actually! – right the way through, and he sees himself playing in the Premier League for Sheffield United.
“So to get two out of the three parties who want to make the deal happen is a positive.
“I’ve got total respect for Manchester United, we’ve got a fantastic relationship with them, and we’re in dialogue about Dean’s future. Hopefully, we can bring that together.
“He’s certainly an outstanding prospect and character, and a player that our supporters have taken to their hearts because of what he’s about.
“If I can make him one of my loan signings, then that’d be a great way to get our summer recruitment off and running.”