Sheffield United: Boss Chris Wilder responds to bookmakers and pundits predicting his side to be relegated from Premier League
A ball has not yet been kicked in anger, and Sheffield United are already almost the universal favourites to be relegated from the Premier League this season by pundits and bookmakers alike.
Danny Mills has become the latest pundit to be mocked on social media for his bizarre views on United’s playing style, describing it as ‘not the most glamorous’.
Recently Adrian Durham on Talksport said United weren’t taking the Premier League seriously with their signings, and many bookies have tipped United for an instant return to the Championship.
But Wilder admitted: “I'm fine with it. It's something we have to embrace.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
“But where would you rather be, playing last week in the Championship or playing in the best league in the world? It's about opinions and I get that and I don't have a problem with it.
"Two out of the three that went up last year were relegated so we understand we will be up against it. We understand the journey we have been on and how quickly things have happened and that we will be coming up against some powerful clubs.
"But we will stick together and work hard for each other and we are determined not to just make the numbers up."