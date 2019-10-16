Sheffield United: Boss Chris Wilder promises Blades will have a go at ‘historic, iconic’ Arsenal when Gunners travel to Bramall Lane on Monday
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has promised his Blades will have a go at Arsenal when the Gunners travel to Bramall Lane on Monday.
The game, televised live on Sky Sports under the floodlights at the Lane, will pit the Blades against Unai Emery’s men, who are currently third in the Premier League and just a point behind Manchester City in second.
United, though, will take great heart from their performance against European champions Liverpool in their last home game, when they more than held their own against Jurgen Klopp’s league leaders before losing 1-0 when Dean Henderson allowed Gini Wijnaldum’s volley to slip through his fingers.
And Wilder, speaking at his pre-match press conference this morning, said: “They’re third in the division and have another fantastic manager who’s been successful elsewhere, and will want to carry that on at a historic and iconic club like Arsenal.
“It’s another brilliant fixture for us as a club and I was delighted with everything against Liverpool, including the lead up and the game itself.
“Every Premier League game is an event for me, a brilliant experience, and off the back of the Liverpool game we want to play well.
“We have to make sure we try to pick up something from games, and we believe we can. It’s no good going into it and sitting back; we want to have a go, while understanding the threats and power and pace the opposition possess, especially at the top of the pitch, that a fantastic team like Arsenal possess.
“We’ve got to do a lot of things right to curb that.”