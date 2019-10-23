Sheffield United: Board room changes reflect a new dynamic at Bramall Lane
HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and three of his most trusted confidants, including Joseph Giansiracusa, now control the board of Sheffield United's parent company after Kevin McCabe, the Saudi Arabian's former business partner, stepped down following their legal dispute.
Documents filed with Companies House (CH) confirm the Scarborough based businessman, together with his eldest son Scott, John Burnley and Jeremy Tutton, chief financial officer of McCabe's firm Scarborough Group, resigned as directors of Blades Leisure Limited (BLL) earlier this month.
The changes mark an end to the power-sharing agreement, which had been in place since Prince Abullah acquired a 50 per cent stake in the club six years ago, designed to ensure both men enjoyed equal representation and voting rights.
Following a lengthy and very public power struggle, sparked by the breakdown in their relationship, a High Court judge awarded Prince Abdullah control of the Premier League club last month. McCabe, who had been involved with United since the early Nineties, described Mr Justice Fancourt's decision as "heartbreaking" but could seek to overturn all or part of the ruling at the Court of Appeal. However, Prince Abdullah is still obliged to purchase United's property interests, which are still owned by McCabe, before next summer. They include the Steelphalt Academy training complex, a development centre at Crookes at Bramall Lane itself.
Giansiracusa submitted documents to CH outlining a "change of particulars" - known as Yusef when he first joined Prince Abdullah at United, he is now known as Joseph - last year. Giansiracusa, who together with other key players have evidence at the High Court earlier this summer, is set to be handed a key position with BLL. Jan van Winckel, previously assistant manager at Olympique de Marseille, is also retained as a director while HH Prince bin Khalid bin Musaad bin Abdulrahman al Saud was recently unveiled as United's new chairman.
Prince Abdullah attended Monday's win over Arsenal, which saw Chris Wilder's side climb to ninth in the table, where he was accompanied by Selahattin Baki; a Turkish businessman and former United director who now serves on the board of Fenerbahce SK.