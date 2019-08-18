Sheffield United: Blades wait for update on injured duo
Sheffield United face an anxious wait before discovering if John Fleck and Callum Robinson will be available for selection when Leicester City visit Bramall Lane next weekend, after both suffered injuries during the win over Crystal Palace.
Fleck was withdrawn during the opening stages of the game, after appearing to hurt his right leg. Later, after John Lundstram had scored what proved to be the match-winner, Robinson could be seen holding the back of a thigh.
The two will be assessed by United's medical staff before a decision is taken on their involvement against Brendan Rodgers' side.
Although their replacements Luke Freeman and Oli McBurnie both impressed, Chris Wilder will be keen to have a full strength squad available for the meeting with a City team which held Chelsea to a draw earlier today. Freeman, making his home debut following a summer move from Queens Park Rangers, was instrumental in the move which saw Lundstram break the deadlock early in the second-half while McBurnie, United's record transfer signing, was singled out for praise by Wilder afterwards.