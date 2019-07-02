Sheffield United: Blades tipped to make first summer signing 'in next 24 hours' as QPR land replacement
Sheffield United are said to be on the verge of completing their first deal of the summer, with Queens Park Rangers midfielder Luke Freeman set to join the Blades in a £3 million move.
According to Sky Sports, the Blades have agreed a fee with the Royals for their 2018/19 Supporters' Player of the Season, with the Championship side accepting the aforementioned fee plus unspecified add-ons for the 27-year-old.
The tenacious midfielder racked up an impressive tally of eight goals and six assists for his side last season, and looks more than ready to make the step up to the Premier League with United.
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has also confirmed in his press conference this morning that a deal is close, and that the club are hopeful of securing their target soon.
Capable of playing in a range of attacking roles, as well as in a deeper midfield position, Freeman is likely to give a highly useful, versatile option for the upcoming campaign.
QPR have already moved to replace the former England youth international, and completed the loan signings of both Tottenham Hotspur starlet Luke Amos and Manchester City's Matt Smith on Monday.
After snapping up Freeman, United are expected to turn their attentions to bolstering their squad in other areas, as they look to bring in a striker, goalkeeper and defender.
The Blades will shortly be heading on their pre-season training trip to Portugal, which will be followed by a series of friendlies against the likes of La Liga’s Real Betis and a selection of English sides. Wilder will be keen to have his new recruits on board as soon as possible, to allow the squad time to gel in time for their Premier League opener against Bournemouth on August 10th.