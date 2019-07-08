Sheffield United: Blades thank Stocksbridge Park Steels after confirming U23 games will be hosted at Chesterfield's Proact Stadium in 2019/20 season
Sheffield United will stage U23 games at Chesterfield’s Proact Stadium during the 2019/20 season, the club today announced.
A United statement read: “The two clubs have agreed a deal, for United's oldest development age group to use the Spireites’ Derbyshire home with games scheduled to be played on a Monday whenever possible.
“Season ticket holders of both clubs will be admitted free of charge.
“Chris Wilder is also expected to take a full strength first-team squad to face John Sheridan's side in a pre-season friendly at the venue on Tuesday 23rd July, kick-off 7.30pm.
“As per recent years, there remains the possibility of switching games to be played at Bramall Lane and also United's Shirecliffe training base.”
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Previously, United hosted U23 games at Bracken Moor, the home of Stocksbridge Park Steels.
“All at Bramall Lane and United's SteelPhalt Academy would like to thank The Steels for their continued support and assistance in recent seasons and wish the Northern Premier League outfit the very best of luck for the 2019/20 season,” a United spokesperson added.
“The two clubs have enjoyed a healthy relationship in the past, one that United hope will continue to flourish in other areas, as in previous campaigns - despite not playing development games at Stocksbridge’s famous, idyllic home
“Supporters can still see United in action against Park Steels this pre-season, though, as the U23s go there for a pre-season friendly on Friday 2nd August, kick-off 7.45pm.”