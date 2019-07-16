Sheffield United: Blades' swoop for ex-Manchester United starlet Ravel Morrison 'imminent' after impressing Chris Wilder
Sheffield United are understood to have entered into contract negotiations with free agent Ravel Morrison, after the former Manchester United starlet impressed during initial trial training sessions with the Blades.
Last month, Morrison began training with the Blades after leaving Swedish side Ostersund at the end of last season – a move which saw him exit the club after making just nine apperances in his brief, five month stay.
According to journalist Alan Biggs, United were highly impressed by the 26-year-old's work ethic and positive attitude when he joined up with the Blade squad, and are keen to snap him on a free transfer despite a recent foot injury hampering his pre-season preparations.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The attacking midfielder, who has struggled with off the field issues throughout his career, is keen for a fresh start, and has the potential to thrive in the Premier League as he looks to regain his reputation as a highly talented footballer.
Sheffield United have already recruited the likes of Phil Jagielka, Luke Freeman and Callum Robinson to strengthen their side so far this summer, and it looks like Morrison could become the latest player set to join the Blades on their first Premier League campaign in over a decade.
Meanwhile, Chris Wilder is still searching for a new striker, after reportedly seeing a second, £15 million bid rejected for Swansea City's Oliver McBurnie on Monday. The Scotland international is a key target for United, alongside Brentford goal machine Neal Maupay.