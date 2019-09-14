Sheffield United: Blades suffer VAR pain for first time as Oli McBurnie's goal against Southampton is ruled out for offside
Sheffield United suffered the pain of VAR for the first time this afternoon after Oli McBurnie’s ‘goal’ against Southampton was ruled out by video assistant referees at Stockley Park.
By Danny Hall
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 16:17 pm
Updated 6 minutes ago
McBurnie thought he had put the Blades ahead at Bramall Lane, as he finished off Oli Norwood’s superb free-kick from the right touchline in the second half.
But a mandatory VAR check saw the goal ruled out – because defender John Egan was offside.
Egan didn’t appear to touch the ball as it was floated in from the right, but the goal was disallowed.
VAR is being used for the first time in the Premier League this season, for match defining incidents – like goals, penalties, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.
All of United’s Premier League goals so far have been checked by VAR, but this is the first time one has been ruled out.