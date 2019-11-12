Sheffield United: Blades' stellar form sees Chris Wilder touted as early contender for prestigious award
Former Sheffield United and Barnsley manager Dave Bassett has tipped Chris Wilder as an early contender for the Premier League's 2019/20 Manager of the Season award, after United moved up to fifth in the top tier table last weekend.
Defying the negative predictions of a host of high-profile pundits, the Blades' gutsy performances have seen them burst onto the Premier League scene after earning promotion last season, and take advantage of the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal's struggles to move into the European competition qualification spots.
Speaking to Love Sport Radio, Bassett lauded Wilder's impact on the Premier League, and claimed: "He's got to be up there for manager of the season. He was manager of the year last year and he's kept that going.
"Sheffield United have had a wonderful start to the season - they've not lost away from home, they've gone to some good clubs and acquitted themselves well. If they carry it on like this, he's got a great chance of winning it again."
Next up after the international break, the Blades take on Manchester United in a mouthwatering encounter at Bramall Lane, where Wilder's side will be looking to pile the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's wildly inconsistent team.
Concluding his assessment of United's coach, Bassett said: "Chris really is a great manager. He's learned his trade, and he combines old school values with modern tactics. He understands the important things - he's got his own systems, his own views, and he's going to stick to them.
"At the moment, they're working very successfully - Spurs couldn't deal with them. Some of the so-called tactical geniuses of the Premier League seem to be found wanting when they come up against Wilder's side".