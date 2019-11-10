Sheffield United: Blades star issues VAR warning following controversy at Spurs

David McGoldrick celebrates scoring a goal before it was ruled out by VAR following nearly four minutes of dithering during the Premier League match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London: James Wilson/Sportimage

David McGoldrick saw an effort wiped from the scoresheet by video official Jonathan Moss, who adjudged John Lundstram had strayed into an offside position during the build-up to the strike.

Having fallen behind when Heung-Min Son opened the scoring for Maurcio Pochettino's side, Baldock eventually dragged United level with his first of the campaign. But the wing-back admitted he feared the video official would intervene again, revealing Chris Wilder's squad were unaware of what was happening when Moss spent over three minutes reviewing McGoldrick's earlier finish.

Despite acknowledging referee Graham Scott had tried to alleviate some of the confusion, Baldock said: "When I scored my goal, he's gone to say they're checking and I've said, 'Do not take this away from me!' But he's looked at me and gone, 'Definitely a goal.'

"Until that whistle's blown and he's pointing to the centre circle you don't know. You're out there thinking, 'Oh., come on!' I've heard the initial check was goal and then they've looked again and again. I don't know what's going on."

Chris Wilder, the United manager, also expressed his frustration with how Saturday's match was handled; complaining the way the video review system is implemented needs to be addressed. But like Baldock, he insisted those concerns should not distract from a "brilliant" display in London. Promoted from the Championship last term, United, who face Manchester United following the international break, returned to South Yorkshire in fifth after their draw with Spurs.

Describing the bewilderment Wilder's men experienced when Moss decided to analyse McGoldrick's 'goal', Baldock said: "Initially I thought it was a goal, of course it was. And then when they've checked once I thought, 'Still a goal'. When he's checked twice and kept checking, checking, checking I thought, 'It must be offside.' When they're doing the two lines you think it must be offside.

"For a split second I saw how close it was on the big screen and I thought, 'Wow, I can't believe that!' That was at the end of it. I'm just stood there praying, thinking, 'Please, at Spurs, 1-0 down, we deserve a goal'. But we got a point in the end. We'll take that and move on and hopefully chip away and get some more points."

Signed from MK Dons following United's promotion from League One two years ago, Baldock completed a spell on loan with Tamworth earlier in his career.