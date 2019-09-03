Sheffield United: Blades star holds clear-the-air talks after comments to Bramall Lane teammates caught on video

Bramall Lane

McBurnie, the £20m summer signing from Swansea, made claims to his teammates in the tunnel ahead of United’s League Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers a week ago.

The striker was backed by his manager Chris Wilder, who claimed the comments weren’t serious and reaffirmed McBurnie’s commitment to Scotland.

The 23-year-old was kept away from the media spotlight as Scotland prepared for their upcoming clashes with Russie and Belgium, but spoke with manager Steve Clarke before clearing the air with his teammates.

Scotland assistant coach Steven Reid said: "Oli spoke to the group before training, went out on the training pitch and wanted to speak to everyone and clarify the situation, which was cleared up pretty quickly.

"He is here, he is committed and he has spoken to the manager and the manager has made it clear that anyone that's not committed to being involved in squads, then they are not going to be involved.

"Everyone that you see training, anyone that is going to be in this squad and every squad going forward, they have to be committed or he has made it pretty clear that they are not going to be involved, they are not going to be in the plans going forward.

"He had a few words with the group and trained really brightly. It's the first time I have worked with him personally, and it's only been a day, but so far I have been really impressed with not only how he was on the training field but how he has been off the the training field as well.