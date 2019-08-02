Sheffield United: Blades smash transfer record to sign Oli McBurnie
Oli McBurnie has completed his move to Sheffield United, becoming the most expensive player in the club’s history.
Chris Wilder’s side are believed to have paid an initial £17m to secure the centre-forward’s services, with a further £3m potentially payable to his former club Swansea City in performance-related clauses.
The sum eclipses the £10m it cost to sign McBurnie’s fellow striker Lys Mousset from AFC Bournemouth last month, although a large percentage of that fee is also thought to be dependent upon goals and appearances.
"We've had to be patient and work very hard to get Oli to Bramall Lane but I am confident he will be a tremendous success,” Wilder said.
"We need options at the top of the pitch and Oli, as anyone who has watched a significant amount of Championship football will tell you, offers plenty in that area.
“He fits the profile of our transfer policy this season and is an age where his better years are ahead of him - hopefully he and the club can continue to grow together.”
McBurnie, aged 23, has signed a four year contract with United. He scored 24 goals in all competitions for City last season. Bradford City, where the Scotland international started his career, are set to receive around £2.5m, after inserting a sell-on clause into the deal which took McBurnie to the Libert Stadium in 2015.
"I'm delighted with the transfer business over the summer, Oli is a big piece of the jigsaw, and the squad is shaping up ready for what will be a long and demanding season,” Wilder, the United manager, added.
McBurnie, who impressed during a spell on loan with United’s Barnsley two seasons ago, is expected to travel with his new team mates to France for tomorrow’s friendly against Stade de Reims.