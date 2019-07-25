Sheffield United: Blades set to study 'risk versus reward' scenario over record signing
Lys Mousset will be assessed by manager Chris Wilder before Sheffield United decide whether to hand the Frenchman, their record transfer signing, his debut during Saturday's friendly against Barnsley.
The centre-forward, signed from AFC Bournemouth for a reported £10m, sat out Tuesday's victory over Chesterfield as a precautionary measure after negotiations with officials on the south coast interrupted his training schedule.
Although Mousset arrived in rude health, United handed him a watching brief at the Proact Stadium after Wilder and his coaching staff felt they would be taking an unnecessary risk by selecting him for the meeting with John Sheridan's side.
"Lys really wants to be involved." Wilder said. "He's got a bit of catching up to do though, because he didn't train for a period and we want to bring him up to speed."
Together with Ravel Morrison, Mousset hopes to feature when United visit Oakwell for what is expected to be their penultimate warm-up fixture ahead of the new Premier League season. Aged 23, the former Le Havre striker became Wilder's fifth acquisition of the summer when he agreed a three year contract on Sunday. Fellow new arrivals Phil Jagielka, Luke Freeman and Callum Robinson have all featured during United's preparations for their first top-flight campaign since 2007. But Morrison, previously of Manchester United, Lazio and Ostersund, has yet to appear after aggravating a heel problem during what proved a successful trial period. Although's Mousset's fee could rise to almost £3m more than United paid to lure Robinson away from Preston North End, The Star understands a significant slice of the figure they brokered with Bournemouth is comprised of performance related clauses and other associated payments.
"If we think Lys is okay and ready, then he'll be out there," Wilder, whose employers hope to arrange a meeting with foreign opposition before next month's opener against Bournemouth, said. "But we won't take risks with anyone at this stage, it just wouldn't be worth it."