Sheffield United: Blades set to continue contract talks with Chris Wilder
Sheffield United are expected to improve Chris Wilder's contract after he led them into the Premier League.
Bramall Lane's hierarchy signalled their intention to open talks with the 51-year-old and his assistant Alan Knill at the end of last season, when the club's top-flight status was confirmed.
The move compiles with the terms of the agreement Wilder signed last summer and not a response to reports that West Bromwich Albion are interested in luring him to The Hawthorns. Although United are powerless to prevent others from courting their manager, Wilder has spent the past week finalising what is expected to be a major recruitment drive as he prepares his squad to face the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea next term.
Unlike those players who have recently put pen to paper on new deals, including defender Jack O'Connell and captain Billy Sharp, United's coaching staff are not thought to have automatically received fresh terms and conditions after finishing second in the Championship table.
Although United would prefer to conclude the talks before next month's visit to Portugal, where Wilder's team will begin preparing for the new campaign in earnest, his focus remains on the transfer market. Swansea City centre-forward Oli McBurnie and Neal Maupay of Brentford have both been identified as potential signings while Ollie Watkins, the latter's colleague at Griffin Park, is also thought to be of interest.
Britt Assombalonga, the Middlesbrough centre-forward, was also included on the list of targets Wilder submitted to United's board last month, together with former loanee Dean Henderson.