Sheffield United: Blades set to consolidate their interest in two of Chris Wilder's leading transfer targets
Sheffield United have resolved to press ahead with attempts to sign Neal Maupay and Oli McBurnie despite fears at least two other Premier League clubs are also poised to enter the race for their signatures.
Swansea City centre-forward McBurnie and Maupay, Brentford's versatile attacker, are among Chris Wilder's leading targets in this summer's transfer market as he attempts to bolster his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.
Although The Star understands United have yet to submit concrete bids for either player, both are known to feature on the list of names the 51-year-old presented to Bramall Lane's hierarchy earlier this week.
McBurnie, who scored 24 times in 44 appearances for City last term, is also thought to interest Brighton and Hove Albion where Graham Potter, his former manager at the Liberty Stadium, was recently appointed as Chris Hughton's successor.
Aston Villa, the winners of Monday's Championship play-off final, considered prising Maupay away from Griffin Park during the January window before baulking at the £15m asking price. However, after joining United and Norwich City in gaining promotion to the top-flight, Dean Smith's side could return to the negotiating table. However, like United, they have yet to show their hand.
While Wilder accepts he will find it difficult to compete financially with Villa and Albion, sources close to United last night insisted Maupay and McBurnie should fit within their budget after receiving an estimated £170m windfall upon reaching the top flight.
Wilder's decision to continue monitoring their situations also suggests he feels McBurnie and Maupay, previously of Saint-Étienne view South Yorkshire as a possible destination should they be allowed to depart.
Maupay cost £1.6m when he arrived in west London two years ago but his value has increased significantly since then, having 41 times for Thomas Frank's side.
United are also continuing to hold talks with Manchester United aimed at securing Dean Henderson's release after he impressed on loan for them last season. Officials at Old Trafford have indicated they are minded to let the goalkeeper return, albeit on a temporary basis, to continue his development.