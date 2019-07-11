Sheffield United: Blades set to battle Aston Villa for wonderkid midfielder
Sheffield United are believed to have joined the race to land Coventry City midfielder Tom Bayliss, after the 20-year-old played a starring role in the side’s impressive League One campaign last season.
Interested in the midfield sensation is set to be high this summer, with a number of sides keeping tabs on the talented youngster given his exceptional potential.
According to the Sun, Sheffield United are the latest side to register an interest in the Sky Blues ace, as they look to bolster their squad with exciting young talent for the upcoming campaign.
The report suggests that Aston Villa are likely to provide strong competition for the England U19 international, who is widely viewed to have the qualities necessary to make an impact in the Premier League.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
After releasing a number of players at the end of last season, the Blades are a little short of midfield options, and Bayliss certainly fits the mould of the young, energetic type of footballer Chris Wilder is looking to recruit.
A creative and dynamic midfielder, Bayliss has the intelligence and positional awareness to thrive in the middle of the park, and has a passing range that could see him create a wealth of opportunities for the Blades’ strikers next season. He is also skilled in retaining possession – a must have attribute for any high-level footballer.
Meanwhile, United are set to take on La Liga side Real Betis at the Estadio Algarve on Friday evening, and Wilder’s side will be looking to kick off their pre-season friendly run with a strong performance against Los Verdiblancos.