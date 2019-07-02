Sheffield United: Blades set to announce final pre-season friendly
Sheffield United are set to finish their preparations for the new Premier League fixture with another friendly overseas.
Chris Wilder's squad travel to Portugal next week where, after establishing a warm-weather training camp, they will face Real Betis at the Algarve Stadium on July 12.
United are also expected to shortly confirm they will return to Europe for a match on the weekend beginning August 2, eight days before they face AFC Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.
It is unclear if the decision to play abroad rather than at Bramall Lane has been influenced by commercial considerations, building work at their home ground or a combination of both. The identity of United's prospective opponents has yet to be officially confirmed.
Four days after meeting Betis, who finished 10th in La Liga last term, Wilder's players visit Burton Albion before a game against Northampton Town at Sixfields on July 20. United have also scheduled away games against Chesterfield (July 23) and Barnsley (July 27).