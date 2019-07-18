Sheffield United: Blades release full ticket details for Premier League opening day clash against Bournemouth
Sheffield United have released details on how Blades fans can buy tickets for the first game of their 2019/20 Premier League season, when the club travel to the south coast to take on Bournemouth.
The Blades are looking to make a bright start to the campaign, and will be confident of giving the Cherries a tricky game when they face off on Saturday 10th August.
Announcing the news on their official website, United revealed that 1,325 tickets (including 27 wheelchair spaces) had been allocated to the travelling support.
The tickets will be priced as follows:
Adults: £30 (£27 Restricted View, £25.50 Severely Restricted)Seniors 65+, Students and Under 21: £17 (£15.50 Restricted View, £14.50 Severely Restricted)
Wheelchair/assistant bays are also availiable for £5
This is when the tickets will be on sale:
The tickets will be available based on club loyalty points. Those with 50,000+ points can buy their ticket on Thursday 25th July. Tickets will continue to be sold based on points throughout the month, going down as far as 5000+ points on Thursday 8th August.
The club state that tickets will not go on general sale, as the allocation will sell out quickly due to the relatively limited allocation.