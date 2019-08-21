Sheffield United: Blades relax loyalty points requirements for Saturday's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Bramall Lane
Sheffield United have relaxed their loyalty points requirements for Saturday's Premier League clash with Leicester City at Bramall Lane.
Previously, fans had to be members of the club and have at least 500 loyalty points to get a ticket for home games.
But United have today confirmed that supporters registered on United’s database, with 200 points, can purchase one ticket per customer number.
At the time of writing, only a handful of tickets remained on the south stand, the family stand and Westfield Corner while seats were still available on the wings of the Kop and on the upper tier of the Bramall Lane end.
Loyalty points have been a subject of some debate all summer, since United secured automatic promotion back to the Premier League.