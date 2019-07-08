Sheffield United: Blades receive boost in Neal Maupay chase as Brentford 'slash asking price' by £7 million
Sheffield United's pursuit of Brentford's Neal Maupay looks to have been given a boost, after Brentford reportedly lowered their asking price down to the original fee they paid back in 2017.
The 22-year-old is expected to leave the Bees this summer in pursuit of playing football at a higher level, and last week the Blades were claimed to have moved ahead of Aston Villa in the race to land the forward, after the Villains were put off by Brentford's steep asking price.
According to the Sun, Brentford have accepted that their star striker is desperate to play in the Premier League, and will now accept a bid in the region of £15 million, rather than the previous demand of £22 million.
Blades boss Chris Wilder claimed earlier in the summer that he has no intention of 'blanket-bombing' the summer transfer market, and would be cautious avoid repeated that big-spending Fulham made last season. However, in today's wildly inflated transfer market, £15 million for a player of Maupay's quality – and indeed great potential – could represent a bargain move for United.
While the player's decreasing value does appear to be good news for the Blades, there is a possibility that Villa could reignite their interest in Maupay now his asking price has dropped. United will be hopeful that their divisional rivals are now content with their attacking options, after signing £22m striker Wesley Moraes from Club Brugge last month.
Meanwhile, Wilder is still believed to be chasing Swansea City marksman Oliver McBurnie, but it is unclear whether he will have the funds, or the desire, to sign both the Scotland ace and Maupay.