Sheffield United: Blades poised to make 'final £15m bid' for Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie
Sheffield United are believed to be preparing one final offer for Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie, and are willing to up their initial £10 million offer to a more substantial £15 million.
The Blades have been chasing the 23-year-old throughout the summer, after his sensational, 22-goal Championship campaign last season.
According to the Sun, United are now willing increase their reported first offer by £5 million, in the hope that the Welsh side will finally agree to the proposed deal.
Last week, Swansea City chairman Trevor Birch claimed that his club wouldn't sell the Scotland international unless a hefty bid was made. However, his admission that the side would have to be strengthened with a combination of free transfers and loan deals suggested that an eventual sale would be necessary, in order to fund more impressive summer signings.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
In another recent report, Wales Online have suggested that £15 million may still not be enough for United to land the former Bradford City starlet, and that his current side could push for a £20 million fee. Having already brought in three signings this summer – Phil Jagielka, Luke Freeman and Callum Robinson – it is unclear whether the club’s budget will stretch to the Swans’ apparent demands.
Blades boss Chris Wilder has employed a typically shrewd transfer market strategy in the summer market so far – snapping up players from the Championship with the potential and desire to thrive at the highest level, but without the big money price tags of more exotic purchases. Nottingham Forest’s Ben Osborn is likely to be the club’s next signing of the summer, who will provide United with cover in midfield and the left wing-back position.