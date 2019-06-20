Sheffield United: Blades named as contenders to land €15m Genoa starlet
Sheffield United have been linked with a move for Genoa ace Christian Kouame, who are believed to be demanding a fee in the region of €15m for their talented forward.
The 21-year-old joined the Serie A side from Serie B side Cittadella last summer, but coped with the challenge of stepping up a division admirably, making 33 league starts for his side - scoring four goals and making five assists.
According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Bologna are highly interested in snapping up the Ivory Coast U21 international, but will be challenged by the Blades who are also keeping tabs on the youngster.
Kouame is a versatile forward, capable of playing either as a striker or on the left wing. He starred in his side’s shock 2-0 win over Juventus in March, and is a former target of both West Ham United and Everton.
Of course, the rumour must be taken with a pinch of salt; for starters, the outlet merely names ‘Sheffield’ rather than ‘Sheffield United’ - though one would assume they are referring to the Blades given the fee - and it also seems unlikely that Chris Wilder would invest so much money on a player yet to prove himself in English football.
Swansea City’s Oliver McBurnie is understood to be the Blades primary target for a new frontman, and they’ll be pushing hard to secure the deal in the coming weeks.