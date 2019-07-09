Sheffield United: Blades 'make £3m bid' for key Nottingham Forest midfielder
Sheffield United are believed to have made a bid to sign Nottingham Forest’s versatile midfielder Ben Osborn, with the Blades looking to land the 24-year-old for just £3 million.
Chris Wilder has seen his summer transfer plans start to fall into place in the last couple of weeks, with a club record deal for former Arsenal starlet Luke Freeman being sealed, as well as the Bramall Lane return of veteran defender Phil Jagielka.
According to the Sun, the Blades have now turned their attentions to Osborn, who made 44 appearances for his side in the 2018/19 campaign. It is claimed that United have already tabled an offer, and are confident that the player will jump at the chance to play Premier League football this season.
While the report states Forest will seek a transfer fee of at least £6 million for their prized asset, it is notable that the player is now in the last year of his contract, and could potentially leave for nothing next summer.
The former England youth international is capable of playing in a number of different positions – an attribute Wilder greatly admires – and tends to operate either on the left wing or in a more defensive position. He can also slot into a central midfield role, or play in more advanced areas.
Potentially, Osborn could be a fine back-up for Enda Stevens, having thrived in the left wing-back position last season, and could provide a solid rotation option to see the Blades through what will be a tricky 2019/20 campaign.