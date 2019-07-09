Sheffield United: Blades make 'official £10 million bid' for Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie
Sheffield United are believed to have submitted an official bid for Swansea City goal-machine Oliver McBurnie, which is said to be in the region of £10 million.
The Blades are in hot pursuit of at least one striker this summer, with both the Scotland international and Brentford's Neal Maupay at the top of Chris Wilder's wish-list.
Fresh reports from The Sun have claimed that United have stepped up their efforts to land the Swans striker, who netted an impressive 24 goals in all competitions for his side last season. It is, however, unclear whether the Welsh side will accept the offer, or whether they’ll demand a more substantial fee for their prized asset.
As the Blades are also said to be homing in on Maupay, it is unclear whether they will look to land both strikers, or will instead pursue just one of the talented forwards – allowing them to use the rest of their budget to strengthen in other areas.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The bookies still make United strong favourites to land Southampton striker Charlie Austin, who was left out of the club's pre-season tour squad. On the face of it, signing one of Maupay and McBurnie alongside the Saints ace could prove a more cost-effective option.
However, given Austin's relatively advancing footballing years (he turned 30 last week), his recent injury problems and his Premier League-level wages, Wilder may well be put off signing the former Queens Park Ranger goal-machine.
With United's pre-season training now well under way, the club are expected to press on with their summer spending, to allow their new recruits necessary time to gel with their new team-mates.