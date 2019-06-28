Sheffield United: Blades 'make enquiry' for £10m Southampton striker
Sheffield United are believed to have upped their efforts to land Southampton striker Charlie Austin, with reports claiming the Blades could sign the former Queens Park Rangers man for around £10 million.
The Saints marksman could be set leave St Mary's this summer, after struggling with injury problems and only scoring three goals in 22 appearances last season.
Manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is also expected to invest heavily in the summer transfer window, as he looks to build his own squad of youthful players to fit his style of football.
According to Sky Sports, the Blades have made an enquiry over the 29-year-old's availability, as they look to bolster their attacking options ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign.
United boss Chris Wilder has made it clear that he's eager to sign at least one striker this summer, and has claimed that the club could sign as many as four players before they embark on their trip to Portugal for pre-season preparations.
While signing Austin does represent a significant risk, he does have the potential to recapture the goalscoring form that saw him earn an England call-up back in 2015.
The former Poole Town talisman burst onto the footballing scene back with Swindon Town back in 2009, before going on to score a combined total of 93 goals in six seasons between Burnley and Queens Park Rangers.
Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie is understood to be the Blades’ primary striker target, after his stellar 2018/19 season that saw him net 22 Championship goals. The 23-year-old’s relative youth and potential certainly makes him an alluring prospect, but United may have to look elsewhere if Brighton – who have recently appoint former Swans boss Graham Potter – manage to beat them to his signing.