Sheffield United: Blades linked with swoop for Netherlands international as Chris Wilder looks to boost midfield
Sheffield United are reportedly looking to bring in free agent midfielder Leroy Fer, as they looks to bolster their options in the middle of the park ahead of the new campaign.
The Blades have recruited smartly throughout the transfer window thus far, with Chris Wilder securing five key targets ahead of the club's first top tier campaign in over a decade.
According to the Sun, United's manager has now set his sights on Fer, who left Swansea City in the summer upon the expiration of his contract.
The report claims that Wilder is eager for the 29-year-old to hold discussions with the club as soon as possible, amid high interest from his boyhood club Feyenoord.
After building up a reputation as a quality midfielder during his time in his home country, Fer moved to England in a £4.4m move to Norwich City in 2013. He's since gone on to play for Queens Park Rangers and the Swans, but has failed to recapture the form that saw him initially emerge as a top talent in his youth, largely due to a host of injury issues.
The Blades could certainly do with some more options in midfield, as they prepare for the rigours of Premier League football. The low-cost nature of the transfer is also likely to appeal to Wilder, who is renowned for his ability to sign quality players at bargain prices.
However, a deal with Feyenoord is believed to be on the verge of completion, and Fer's aforementioned injury issues could be enough to put the Blades off taking their initial interest any further.