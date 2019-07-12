Sheffield United: Blades linked with former Paris Saint-Germain starlet as Chris Wilder looks to boost midfield options
Sheffield United are reportedly interested in signing Bordeaux midfielder Younousse Sankhare, who is said to be keen on a move to England this summer.
The 29-year-old is a product of Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy, and has spent his entire career so far playing in France for sides such as Dijon and Lille.
According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Blades are keen admirers of the Senegal international, and have joined the likes of Cardiff City and Swansea in the chase to land the player.
Sankhare is known both for his physicality and versatility, and is capable of both adding grit to the midfield and creating chances in more advanced positions. He can also fill in as a left-back, which could be of interest to Blades boss Chris Wilder as he looks to secure a back-up option for Enda Stevens.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Of course, as is often the case during the transfer window, the report may well be the result of the player's agent looking to drum up some interest in his client. Wilder has been open about his transfer targets throughout the summer, and hasn’t made any mention of Sankhare so far.
Meanwhile, United are closing in on Preston North End forward Callum Robinson, after reportedly having an £8 million bid – which would see him break the Blades' transfer record - accepted by the Lilywhites on Thursday afternoon.