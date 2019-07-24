Sheffield United: Blades linked with Dutch goalkeeper as 'club consider alternative options' to Manchester United's Dean Henderson
Sheffield United are believed to have widened their search to find a new goalkeeper for the upcoming campaign, with Dutch stopper Michael Verrips believed to be their latest target.
At the start of the summer, the Blades made it clear that they were eager to bring back Manchester United starlet Dean Henderson on another loan deal, but the situation has become difficult – with the England U21 international's move resting on him signing first a new contract with the Red Devils.
The lack in progress has proved frustrating for Chris Wilder, who told the Star earlier in the week that, if delays continued, he would consider looking at other options.
According to the Daily Mail, United are now looking to make an approach for Mechelen 'keeper Verrips, who is believed to be hopeful of leaving the second tier Belgian side on a free transfer this summer.
The 6ft 5” goalkeeper has previously been on the books at PSV Eindhoven and FC Twente, and is best known for his impressive shot-stopping ability.
While the club may well be looking at backup options, United's chances of landing Henderson are still looking positive, with Wilder telling the Star – following the Blades' emphatic 5-0 win over Chesterfield on Tuesday night - that he's still hopeful of a deal being struck.
United will be eager to acquire a new stopper as swiftly as possible, with the new Premier League season just two-and-a-half weeks away.