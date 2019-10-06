Sheffield United: Blades linked with £15m January swoop for Championship striker
Sheffield United have been linked with a £15m move for a Championship hotshot striker when the transfer window reopens for business in January.
According to a report this morning in The Sun, Blades boss Chris Wilder is planning a January swoop for Ollie Watkins, the Brentford striker. The United manager and his coaching staff are thought to be admirers of the 23-year-old, who was linked with a move to Crystal Palace in the summer, and was keen on the move to the Premier League.
Watkins has been utilised as Brentford’s central striker following former United target Neal Maupay’s move to Brighton.
And he has scored seven times in 12 games so far this season, including a hat-trick against Barnsley recently.
Watkins signed a new contract at Griffin Park, and recently told West London Sport he was happy at the club.
“When there’s speculation everyone’s head gets turned but it’s normal,” he said.
“I’m really happy here now and I think it really shows with the form I’m in and long may that continue. I’m feeling good.
“How have the club helped me refocus? For a start by giving me a new contract. They didn’t need to do that. That helps.
“And also they’ve shown me just by working with me every day, showing me where to run and what to do.
“I want to score as many goals as I can and help the team to win. I’m not setting any specific targets. I’m just trying to get in the box and get on the end of chances.”