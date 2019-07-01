Sheffield United: Blades launch new home and away kits for 2019/20 Premier League season
Sheffield United have launched their home and away kits for the 2019/20 season, that will see the Blades compete in the Premier League for the first time in over a decade.
Breaking the news via their official social media channels, the Blades showcased a video in which a mixture of fans and players donned the new kit in scenes filmed across the city – all set to an exclusive track – named ‘UTB Freestyle’ - by local artists Toddla T and COCO.
The signature red and white striped shirt was produced in collaboration with the club’s techinical partner adidas, and bears the USG logo of the new kit sponsors, who were announced at a press cnference last week.
While the club megastore is set to be renovated between 6th-17th July, the kit will be availiable from the shop upon the reopening date. United are likely to wear their home kit for the first time during their pre-season fixture in Portugal against Le Liga side Real Betis.
The club also states that junior shirt sponsors Utila will donate £1 per junior shirt sold to the The Prince's Trust.
The key sale dates are as follows:
6th JulyTraining wear available to order online
17th JulyBlades Superstore re-opening, all home shirts including mini kits available in-store.
24th JulyAway kit available to buy.
31st JulyGoalkeeper kit available to buy.