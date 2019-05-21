Sheffield United: Blades hope to get transfer deal done before international summons
Sheffield United are attempting to strike a deal which would see Dean Henderson return to Bramall Lane on loan next season before the goalkeeper travels with England to next month's UEFA European under-21 Championships.
Officials acting on behalf of manager Chris Wilder opened talks with Manchester United about re-signing the 22-year-old during the closing stages of last season's Championship campaign, which saw the South Yorkshire club secure a place in the top-flight for the first time since being controversially relegated in 2007.
Although their counterparts at Old Trafford are minded to let Henderson spend next term with United - particularly after the player himself described that as his preferred option - they could attempt to offer him a new contract before sanctioning the move.
Despite acknowledging Ole Gunnar Solskjær's side will dictate the pace of their discussions, and that resolving Henderson's future is unlikely to be their top priority, Wilder would rather than situation is finalised before the Young Lions' first group stage game, against France in Cesena, on June 18. Particularly as United are scheduled to travel to Portugal for warm weather training in early July.
If Henderson does return to United, he could miss the first part of the trip depending upon how Aidy Boothroyd's squad progress through the tournament. The final takes place in Udine on June 30, just days before Wilder's team are set to fly out to Europe themselves.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Should United reach agreement with their top-flight counterparts, it would almost certainly guarantee Simon Moore make at least two appearances during the forthcoming campaign given that Solskjær is unlikely to grant Henderson permission to play against his employers.
Wilder, whose team face Burton Albion, Northampton Town, Chesterfield and Barnsley following their return from the Algarve, is also thought to have begun exploratory talks with a number of other potential transfer targets following a series of meetings with his backroom staff, including head of recruitment Paul Mitchell, in recent weeks.
Two centre-forwards and an attacking midfielder are known to feature among United's list of priorities.