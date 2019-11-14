Sheffield United: Blades help decide key Premier League schedule

H.H. Prince Musa'ad bin Khalid bin Musa'ad Al Sa'ud, (l) manager Chris Wilder and H.R.H Prince Abdullah bin Mosa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Sa'ud: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

The timings were announced following a shareholders meeting in central London, with chairman HRH Prince Musa’ad bin Khalid bin Musa'ad bin Abdulrahman Al Saud thought to have headed the delegation from Bramall Lane.

All business will be subject to an 11pm deadline, with the meeting also confirming how purchases made during the final few hours need to be processed in order to comply with the world governing body's own legislation.

"Any deadline-day deals will need to complete deal sheets between 9pm and 11pm on the 31st," a spokesperson said. "Clubs will have until midnight UK time on the 31st to complete FIFA transfer matching system (TMS) information to apply for international clearance for new signings."

Aged 26, Prince Musa’ad bin Khalid Al Saud became the youngest person to chair a top-flight board when he was confirmed in post after his father in law - HRH Prince Abdullah bin Musa'ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - won a High Court battle with his former business partner Kevin McCabe for control at Bramall Lane.

McCabe, believed to be the longest serving director in United's history, has sought permission to appeal Mr Justice Fancourt's verdict, which was published in September.