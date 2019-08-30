Sheffield United: Blades head to Chelsea with respect but no fear
Chelsea have been warned, rather being overawed by the prospect of appearing at Stamford Bridge, Sheffield United plan to impose themselves on tomorrow's fixture against the five-time Premier League champions.
Chris Wilder's side travel to west London in confident mood, having taken four points from their opening three matches since being promoted from the Championship last term.
Although he recognises the size of the challenge United face in the capital, defender John Egan said: "We're not going in as tourists. This is a league where, if you go in as a tourist, you'll get punished. I think we can go anywhere and be more than a match for the opposition.
"We are going there and want to impose ourselves on them, that's how we go into any game. They've been at the top of the league for a number of years now. We'll try and nullify the threats they pose and then impose ourselves on them."
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
Egan, a Republic of Ireland international, has been an ever-present in United's starting eleven so far this season. After beginning their campaign with a draw at AFC Bournemouth, Wilder's men then beat Crystal Palace before losing to Leicester City seven days ago. That sequence of results has left them level on points with Chelsea, who secured their first win under new manager Frank Lampard at Norwich City last weekend.
Insisting United possess the tactical and the technical nous to upset their opponents, Egan appeared to dismiss suggestions they will attempt to drag Lampard's men into a war of attrition.
"I don't think anyone here has been in awe of it," he said. "We've come up and it's just felt normal. We feel we belong in this league. Everyone has a bit of a chip on their shoulder and believes they are good players."
"Listen, you're under no illusions it's going to be tougher and that the opposition are going to be better," Egan added. "The first two games, we ended up being able to impose our style on the opposition. Last time out, we weren't far away despite not being at our best. I think we've acquitted ourselves well."