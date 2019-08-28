Sheffield United: Blades get set to let Lys Mousset off the leash
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, is excited by the prospect of unleashing Lys Mousset on Premier League defences after admitting he could name the French centre-forward in his squad for this weekend's visit to Chelsea.
Mousset, a £10m signing from AFC Bournemouth, made his first appearance since arriving at Bramall Lane last month as a second-half substitute during Tuesday's Carabao Cup victory over Blackburn Rovers.
After missing the start of the new season due to a fitness issue Wilder partly attributes to the timing of his move, Mousset now hopes to feature when United return to action at Stamford Bridge following a lively display against Tony Mowbray's side.
Despite suggesting he is minded to keep the 23-year-old under wraps until after the international break, Wilder said: "Whether he's involved at the weekend, we'll see. But he's an obvious threat. You saw that, with his pace and his power, he can go past defenders and really trouble them.
"Lys coming off the bench, he showed glimpses of what he can bring to the football club. He showed what he's got in his locker. I'll be delighted when we get him up to speed."
"We'll work him hard and, okay, he wasn't in great shape when he came," Wilder added. "He's got to take a little bit of responsibility for that. But there were other things involved as well. I don't really want to talk about those, however, because we're looking to the future now and getting out there on the pitch should really give Lys a lot of confidence."
Despite only being used sparingly during his time in Dorset, Mousset arrived in England with a burgeoning reputation following a prolific spell with Le Havre.
Another recent capture, Oli McBurnie, appears destined to start against Frank Lampard's side after scoring his first goal for United when Leicester City travelled to South Yorkshire five days ago. McBurnie, the most expensive player in the club's history, commanded a £20m fee when he left Swansea City earlier this month.
"Oli is in contention on the Saturday," Wilder said. "He's been knocking on the door for a while."