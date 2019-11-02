Sheffield United: Blades fans issued with an important reminder ahead of Burnley test
Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has urged his team's supporters to raise the roof during today's game against Burnley after reminding them they form a crucial part of the club's Premier League masterplan.
Wilder issued his call-to-arms after warning Sean Dyche's side, despite not being the most glamorous opponents to visit Bramall Lane in recent weeks, will pose as stern a test of United's top-flight credentials as Arsenal and Liverpool.
Speaking ahead of his squad's first outing at home since beating Unai Emery's squad last month, Wilder said: "The fans are going to be just as important as they have been against Liverpool and Arsenal. I know they will look at the stand-out and stellar games. But they have to be just as consistent as my players. And I'm sure they will be."
Eighth in the table, United will stretch their unbeaten run to four games if they avoid defeat this afternoon.
Centre-forward Lys Mousset could make only his second top-flight start after scoring in each of his last two outings, including last weekend's draw with West Ham.
"This is no different to Arsenal," Wilder continued. "They, the players, understand that, that it's on to the next game. If you keep patting yourself on the back, you get found out. So the big focus after Saturday was this game against Burnley."
Despite impressing on the road, where more than half of their 13 points have been collected, United's win over Arsenal was their first at home in the competition since August.
Although he insisted their performances at Bramall Lane have warranted more, Wilder said: "I've been delighted with all the performances at home. From a confidence and belief point of view, it was great to get over the finishing line. You want to play well but you also want to marry that with a positive result too."