Sheffield United: Blades 'eyeing' Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart as alternative option to Dean Henderson
Sheffield United are believed to be lining up Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart as a backup option to Manchester United's Dean Henderson, should they fail to agree a fresh loan move for the youngster this summer.
Chris Wilder informed the Star earlier in the week that he would be willing to look at other goalkeepers if the transfer saga continued to drag on, but also stated that he remains hopeful of concluding a deal for Henderson in the near future.
According to a fresh report from the Daily Mail, the Blades have identified England international Joe Hart as a possible candidate to wear the no.1 shirt at Bramall Lane next season, as the 32-year-old is keen to play first team football next season.
Hart joined the Clarets last summer, and experienced a season of mixed fortunes for Sean Dyche's side - while his acrobatic shot-stopping was as sharp as ever, a number of costly errors led to criticism from fans and pundits alike.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
Burnley are likely to start with Heaton in goal this season, meaning that Hart could find himself behind both the 33-year-old and Nick Pope in the goalkeeping pecking order. However, Heaton has been linked with an exit throughout the current transfer window, and Dyche may be required to retain Hart's services should the ex-Bristol City man decide to leave.
Interestingly, the bookies' odds on United acquiring the former Manchester City ace have dropped to 4/1, making the Blades second favourite behind Aston Villa (3/1).
United have also been linked with a move for Mechelen's giant goalkeeper Michael Veripps, who should be available on a free transfer.