Sheffield United: Blades 'edge closer' to Neal Maupay deal as Aston Villa baulk at Brentford asking price
Sheffield United appear to have moved closer to landing Brentford goal-machine Neal Maupay, after Aston Villa reportedly cooled their interest in the player due to Brentford’s asking price.
The Frenchman has been linked with a Griffin Park throughout the summer, after his sensational 2018/19 campaign suggested he could be ready to make the step up to Premier League football.
Both Villa and United were linked with the 22-year-old earlier in the summer, and he is understood to be a key transfer target for Blades boss Chris Wilder.
According to the Mirror, the Villains have been put off Maupay by Brentford's fee demands, with the club reportedly seeking a deal in excess of £15 million. The news will come as a boost to United, as they look to secure at least one more striker to strengthen their attacking options for the upcoming campaign.
However, it is unclear whether the Blades will stump up the cash necessary to land the former Saint-Etienne ace, and he could also be tempted by a move to La Liga side Sevilla.
Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie is also being closely monitored by the Blades, following his exceptional, 22-goal campaign with his side last season.
United have upped their transfer activity this week, landing both versatile midfielder Luke Freeman and former star defender Phil Jagielka within the space of two days, and more deals are expected in the near future.