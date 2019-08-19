Sheffield United: Blades defender George Baldock signs new contract following Celtic interest in summer
George Baldock has signed a new contract at Bramall Lane, tying him to Sheffield United until 2022.
The defender, who was linked with a summer move to Celtic, has put pen to paper on a long-term deal until the summer of 2022.
"I'm absolutely buzzing, I love the city and I'm really in amongst it. I'm excited about the future and what it could hold,” Baldock said.
"The club is going places and I want to be part of it, it was as simple as that really when it came to the new deal. I just want to keep putting the performances in and see where it takes us.
"It's been a great start to the season, we were confident we would start well and it was great to get the win against Palace at Bramall Lane, having earned a point at Bournemouth.”