Sheffield United: Blades dealt blow in Neal Maupay chase as West Ham United emerge as new rivals for Brentford sensation
West Ham United are believed to have joined Sheffield United in the race to sign Brentford striker Neal Maupay, after missing out on their primary targets so far this summer.
According to Football Insider, the east London side are confident that they have the financial clout necessary to blow the Blades out the water with their contract offer, and will also be able to meet the Bees' valuation of their star player – a figure understood to be in excess of £20 million.
After selling Austrian ace Marko Arnautovic to Chinese Super League side Shanghai SIPIG, the Hammers have failed to land any of the their key replacement targets thus far, with moves for the likes of Callum Wilson, Maxi Gomez, and Salomon Rondon failing to come to fruition.
The news comes as fresh reports suggest the Blades are upping their efforts to sign Swansea City striker Oliver McBurnie, and are hopeful that the Swans' financial problems will see them accept a new and improved offer of £15 million.
While it is clear that United will seek to break their transfer record again to bring in a new top quality striker, it is unclear whether they it will be the Scotland international or the French sensation who makes the big move to Bramall Lane.
The Star revealed over the weekend that Chris Wilder is homing in on his fourth signing of the summer, with a deal for Nottingham Forest's Ben Osborn expected to be completed early this week.