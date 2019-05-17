Sheffield United: Blades could submit request to the Premier League
Sheffield United could request they are handed an away fixture on the weekend of the new Premier League season, granting them an extra seven days to ensure Bramall Lane complies with the governing body's regulations.
Such is the scale of the work newly promoted clubs must complete after reaching the top-flight, officials from the competition's headquarters in Gloucester Place, London, undertook a series of fact-finding missions to some of the Championship's leading teams midway through last term.
Although there is no official protocol for engineering the schedule, The Star understands that any such approach from United would be viewed favourably because they have spent over a decade outside the division. Their most recent experience of football at the highest level came in 2007, and the demands of media rights holders and commercial partners has exploded since.
United, who finished second in the Championship last term, will discover their Premier League programme on Thursday 13 June with the new season scheduled to begin on August 10.