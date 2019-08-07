Sheffield United: Blades confirm squad numbers for Premier League season... with no number for Mark Duffy

Sheffield United have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2019/20 Premier League season… with one notable omission.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 16:30
Oliver McBurnie will wear the No.9 shirt for United: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Mark Duffy was not included in the list of squad numbers posted on United’s official website this afternoon.

The forward was left out of United’s first-team pre-season schedule after a contract dispute last month.

Elsewhere, record signing Oli McBurnie takes the No.9 shirt while fellow new boys Callum Robinson and Luke Freeman will wear 11 and eight respectively.

Lys Mousset will wear 22, while Phil Jagielka has been handed the 15 shirt. Ravel Morrison, who will wear ‘Ravel’ on his shirt, is 14.

United’s numbers in full:

1 Dean Henderson

2 George Baldock

3 Enda Stevens

4 John Fleck

5 Jack O'Connell

6 Chris Basham

7 John Lundstram

8 Luke Freeman

9 Oli McBurnie

10 Billy Sharp

11 Callum Robinson

12 John Egan

14 Ravel Morrison

15 Phil Jagielka

16 Ollie Norwood

17 David McGoldrick

18 Kieron Freeman

19 Richard Stearman

20 Kean Bryan

22 Lys Mousett

23 Ben Osborn

25 Simon Moore