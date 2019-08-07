Sheffield United: Blades confirm squad numbers for Premier League season... with no number for Mark Duffy
Sheffield United have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2019/20 Premier League season… with one notable omission.
Mark Duffy was not included in the list of squad numbers posted on United’s official website this afternoon.
The forward was left out of United’s first-team pre-season schedule after a contract dispute last month.
Elsewhere, record signing Oli McBurnie takes the No.9 shirt while fellow new boys Callum Robinson and Luke Freeman will wear 11 and eight respectively.
Lys Mousset will wear 22, while Phil Jagielka has been handed the 15 shirt. Ravel Morrison, who will wear ‘Ravel’ on his shirt, is 14.
United’s numbers in full:
1 Dean Henderson
2 George Baldock
3 Enda Stevens
4 John Fleck
5 Jack O'Connell
6 Chris Basham
7 John Lundstram
8 Luke Freeman
9 Oli McBurnie
10 Billy Sharp
11 Callum Robinson
12 John Egan
14 Ravel Morrison
15 Phil Jagielka
16 Ollie Norwood
17 David McGoldrick
18 Kieron Freeman
19 Richard Stearman
20 Kean Bryan
22 Lys Mousett
23 Ben Osborn
25 Simon Moore