Sheffield United: Blades confirm some cash tills WILL be available at Bramall Lane as plan to turn stadium 'cashless' generates much debate
Sheffield United have confirmed that cash tills WILL be available at Bramall Lane following the announcement of their plan to turn the stadium ‘cashless’.
As The Star reported yesterday, the initial plan – to make food and refreshments inside the ground available only to buyers with cards, rather than cash – received a mixed reception.
Some supporters vowed ‘not to bother’ with purchasing in the ground, while others welcomed the move.
But United later added to their statement, clarifying that “Starting from Sunday's clash against Crystal Palace, no cash will be accepted at the majority of food and refreshment kiosks within the stadium, although there will be one cash/card till per kiosk.”
{https://twitter.com/dannyhall04|Follow Danny Hall on Twitter|CLICK HERE}
The club say the move will speed up waiting times and also improve hygiene. All major contactless debit and credit cards will be accepted, with chip and pin applying for purchases over £30.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
But the move hasn’t been universally popular, with some fans questioning how young supporters, as well as the elderly, who don’t have cards will cope with the change.
Fan Liam Barkley-Smith said: “I think a transition that allows for both – cash and card – would be more sensible. Clearly, the younger fans and some older fans (and most likely a few in the middle) have limited or no access to card payment options.
{http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/sheff-utd|For more news from Bramall Lane click here|CLICK HERE}
“Saving my pocket money to buy a pin badge, program or mug etc, or a sausage roll at half-time, was a highlight of being a Junior Blade. Let’s not take that away from our most important fans!”
John Feek added: “Best idea ever. Amount of times I've forgot cash at the game and they don't take card! You can literally pay on card for most things now, even the bus!”