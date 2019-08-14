Sheffield United: Blades confirm significant change to Bramall Lane stadium as home Premier League season kicks off against Crystal Palace
Sheffield United have announced a significant change to their Bramall Lane stadium ahead of Sunday’s home Premier League kick-off against Crystal Palace.
A United statement today confirmed that Bramall Lane will be “a fully cashless stadium for the duration of the 2019/20 season” – meaning no cash will be accepted for food and drinks purchases inside the ground.
The club say the move will improve service times and improve hygiene, too.
The statement read: “The club will be operating new till systems and payment devices, allowing us to deliver the best possible fan experience at the world's oldest professional stadium.
“Starting from Sunday's clash against Crystal Palace, no cash will be accepted for any purchase made at food and refreshment kiosks within the stadium.
“The results will see increased speed of service and shorter queue times, coupled with more payment options and improved hygiene, with staff not handling cash.
“All major contactless debit and credit cards will be accepted, with chip and pin applying for purchases over £30.
“Mobile payments, including Apple Pay and Google Pay will also be able to be used, with this method supporting high-value contactless payments.”