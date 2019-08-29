Sheffield United: Blades confirm Samir Carruthers has left Bramall Lane 'by mutual consent'
Sheffield United have this afternoon confirmed that Samir Carruthers has left Bramall Lane 'by mutual consent'.
The 26-year-old joined United from MK Dons in January 2017 and is expected to join Cambridge United, where he spent pre-season on trial.
He helped United win promotion from League One in the season he signed and was in the final year of his contract.
A short statement on United’s website read: “Samir Carruthers has left the club by mutual consent.
Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter
The i newsletter cut through the noise
“The 26-year-old, who joined the Blades from the MK Dons in January 2017, scored once in 31 appearances during his time at Bramall Lane and spent last season on-loan at Oxford United.
“All at S2 would like to wish the midfielder the best of luck with his future.”