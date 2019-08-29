Sheffield United: Blades confirm Samir Carruthers has left Bramall Lane 'by mutual consent'

Sheffield United have this afternoon confirmed that Samir Carruthers has left Bramall Lane 'by mutual consent'.

By Danny Hall
Thursday, 29 August, 2019, 16:37
Samir Carruthers

The 26-year-old joined United from MK Dons in January 2017 and is expected to join Cambridge United, where he spent pre-season on trial.

He helped United win promotion from League One in the season he signed and was in the final year of his contract.

A short statement on United’s website read: “Samir Carruthers has left the club by mutual consent.

“The 26-year-old, who joined the Blades from the MK Dons in January 2017, scored once in 31 appearances during his time at Bramall Lane and spent last season on-loan at Oxford United.

“All at S2 would like to wish the midfielder the best of luck with his future.”