Sheffield United: Blades boss suggests why business is slow in the Premier League transfer market
Chris Wilder has predicted the transfer market will not spark into life until after next month's Champions League final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.
With Chelsea and Arsenal also battling it out for the Europa League title on Wednesday, the Sheffield United manager believes the progress of four of England's most powerful clubs has implications for other top-flight teams looking to strengthen ahead of the new campaign.
"There are still teams who've got football to play," he said. "They won't make final decisions on what they might be doing (personnel wise) until they've finished.
"When they do, that is going to have knock on effects elsewhere. What might be the number one thing to get sorted for one person isn't necessarily going to be the biggest issue for the people they're trying to deal with.
"I think it might be a case of waiting for it (the season) to get sorted before you really see things start to happen across the top two divisions."
Wilder is looking to complete a number of deals before August's deadline after leading United out of the Championship last term, with two centre-forwards, an attacking midfielder and wing-back among his priorities.
Talks have also begun with Manchester United aimed at bringing goalkeeper Dean Henderson back to Bramall Lane on loan.
Although United would prefer to secure his signature before this summer's European under-21 Championships, where Henderson is expected to represent the Young Lions, officials at Old Trafford are likely to view resolving the futures of David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku as more pressing concerns.