Sheffield United: Blades boss is putting his boots back on
Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed he will appear for a Blades Legends side during a fundraising fixture later this month.
Chris Morgan, Rob Hulse and Glyn Hodges are also set to take part in the match, at Stocksbridge Park Steels later this month, which is designed to pay tribute to the non-league club's former chairman Allen Bethel. Monies raised will be donated to United's nominated charities.
Wilder, whose side face Southampton this weekend, has twice led United to promotion since being appointed three years ago. After leading them out of League One at the first time of asking, he masterminded last term's climb out of the Championship as United finished second in the table behind Norwich City.
A United spokesperson last night revealed Paddy Kenny, Derek Geary, Richard Cresswell, Rob Kozluk, Michael Brown, Danny Webber and Michael Tonge are also planning to feature for the United team.
The fixture is being staged on Sunday 29 September, 24 hours after United host Liverpool at Bramall Lane.