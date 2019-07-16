Sheffield United: Blades beaten by Burton Albion in pre-season

Callum Robinson of Sheffield Utd runs into space during the Pre Season Friendly match at the Pirelli Stadium, Burton upon Trent. James Wilson/Sportimage

Fresh from lifting the League One title during Chris Wilder's first season at the helm, they finished their match with Burton Albion staring down at the rest of the division. The only trouble was Paul Coutts, whose poise and positional sense made him the fulcrum of the team, was on his way to hospital after breaking a leg during the first half of a hard-fought but deserved 3-1 victory. Thirty-two games and 10 wins later, Wilder's men were 10th and wondering what might have been.

Now, with Coutts allowed to leave the club after United did go up last term, a new band of heroes has emerged at Bramall Lane. They include David McGoldrick; a player supposedly too injury prone and too inconsistent for relegated Ipswich Town but who is now preparing for the big time.

After being awarded a contract by Wilder following a successful trial period, the centre-forward emerged as one of the driving forces behind United's return to the top-flight after 12 years away. On the evidence of this friendly with Burton Albion, coupled with his performance against Real Betis four days earlier, McGoldrick will play an equally important role in the Premier League next term.

Looking leaner, stronger and fitter than perhaps at any time in his career, the Republic of Ireland international delighted the crowd with a series of flicks, tricks and touches before being withdrawn midway through the second period. Drifting deep into midfield one moment before darting forward the next, this is a player at the very top of his game. The only disappointment was, for some inexplicable reason, McGoldrick failed to write his name onto the scoresheet as Albion, managed by Wilder's predecessor Nigel Clough, snatched the spoils when Marcus Harness fired home from long distance deep into added time.

Although United will be disappointed by the result - especially after beating a team from La Liga in Portugal last week - Wilder saw enough to confirm their preparations for the new campaign are progressing largely as planned.

Captain Billy Sharp was on target, Oliver Norwood showcased his repertoire of tackles and passes while Callum Robinson, the club's new record transfer signing, made a cameo appearance during the closing stages. Enda Stevens also caught the eye with a series of driving runs along the flank while Richard Stearman, who earlier this month saw Phil Jagielka return to the club, produced another strong performance at the heart of defence.

Despite Robinson's introduction - the former Preston North End player's pace will prove a real asset - United were unable to translate their superiority after the interval into goals.

After McGoldrick had twice gone close - first with a shot which was smothered by Kieran O'Hara before seeing an overhead kick sail just over the crossbar - it was Sharp who broke the deadlock by heading home Stevens' cross.

Brayford, one of two former United players in Albion's squad, restored parity just before the interval but Wilder's men wrestled back control after the break. Robinson caused problems after McGoldrick and Stevens had both enjoyed chances. But Harness ensured Clough's men had the final word, unleashing a vicious 25 yard effort which left Simon Moore grasping at thin air with only seconds remaining.

Burton Albion: O'Hara, Brayford (Morley 85), Daniel, Buxton (Templeton 75), Wallace (Vale 78), Fraser (Hart 87), Harness, Akins, Sbarra (Hutchinson 67), Nartey (Anderson 80), Boyce (Dolan 87). Not used: Hawkins.

Sheffield United: Moore, Baldock (K Freeman 62), Stevens, Fleck (Slater 62), Basham (Jagielka 62), L Freeman (Lundstram 62), Sharp (Robinson 74), Norwood (Duffy 62), McGoldrick (Clarke 62), Stearman (Egan 62), Bryan (O'Connell 62). Not used: Dewhurst, York, Brunt, Boyes, Young.